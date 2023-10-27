Dubai International Content Market To Host Over 80 Exhibitors From 16 Countries

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Content Market (DICM 2023) will open on 22nd-23rd November at Madinat Jumeirah. The event will host over 80 exhibitors from 16 countries, from content producers and distributors to service providers and start-ups, ready to showcase their content and offerings to regional and international buyers and visitors.

The global digital content market was estimated to be worth US$162.9 billion last year and expected to reach US$282.3 billion by 2032. Dubai is seen as a powerful connecting factor between regional and international markets, and events such as DICM provide a unified platform for industry players to interact on common ground.

DICM 2023 will host four country pavilions, two from Korea and one from Türkiye and Russia, setting an opportunity to explore diverse and rich content from a global market.

The event has witnessed an overwhelming response from the industry, with over 200 buyers from more than 25 countries confirmed to attend.

