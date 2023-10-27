Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up To US$93.29 Pb

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
KUWAIT, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose US$1.20 to reach US$93.29 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to US$92.09 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil went down $2.20 to reach $87.93 pb, while West Texas crude dropped $2.18 to stand at $83.21, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
