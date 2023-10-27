Exports Triple In Haryana 1.6 Lakh Msmes Created In 9 Years: Report Card

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Oct 27 (KNN) Haryana's exports have increased from Rs 68,032 crore in 2014 to Rs 2,45,453 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 and 1,59,622 MSMEs have been established in the state, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

Presenting a report card on the completion of nine years of his government, he said that Haryana has attracted investments worth Rs 18,422 crore which lead to the setting up of about 1.6 lakh MSMEs.

“This industrial expansion has concurrently generated employment opportunities for approximately 12.60 lakh individuals,” he added.

Khattar said when he took over the reins of the state in 2014, here were talks of discrimination, corruption and there was an atmosphere of despair.

“After being fed up with the atmosphere of despair, the people of Haryana chose this government with hope,” he said, adding questions were raised at that time that“this man does not have any experience and without any experience, how many days will he be able to run the government”.

Addressing the media, he said his government had announced to work on five S -'Shiksha, Swasth, Suraksha, 'Swambhiman' and 'Swavlamban' with good governance. He asserted that his government's tenure has been marked by a transformative change in the state's administrative systems.

“With numerous radical reforms, the state government instilled a culture of sensitivity and transparency. The administration became more accountable, responsive, and accessible to the people it served. No department remained untouched by e-governance reforms, making the government more approachable and efficient,” he said.

Reflecting on the past nine years, the government has also focused on economic growth, industrial development, and the overall well-being of its residents, he said.

The state's sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 of males) has improved from 871 in 2014 to 932 at present, adding that he expects it to improve further.

On the agriculture front, Khattar said his government raised the compensation amount for crop loss because of natural calamity from Rs 6,000 per acre in 2013 to Rs 15,000 per acre. He said in the last nine years, his government disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to farmers while the previous government paid Rs 1,158 crore in 10 years.

The CM said the state government had started“Mission Merit” and based on transparency, 1.10 lakh youths have got government jobs and there are plans to provide 60,000 more jobs.



(KNN Bureau)