Crafty Workshop Raises $400K From Edventures To Grow Its Online Creative Education Platform

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Crafty Workshop, an online platform for creative courses and workshops, secures $400,000 in a second round of funding from EdVentures

Crafty Workshop is an Egyptian edtech startup that was founded in 2019 by Hadeer Shalaby and Amgad Mustafa. It offers online courses and workshops in various creative fields such as design, photography, programming, game development, animation, handicrafts, and more. The courses are taught by experienced professionals and focus on practical skills and real-world applications.

The startup has recently closed a second round of funding from EdVentures, the venture capital arm of Nahdet Misr Publishing Group, totalling $400,000. This follows a previous round of $100,000 in 2020. With this new funding, Crafty Workshop plans to expand its operations to the Gulf region, develop more content covering 500 topics in the creative industries by 2024, and launch a new product for schools in the field of creative education.

Hadeer Shalaby, the co-founder of Crafty Workshop, said that the new funding will enable them to enrich their platform with more diverse and innovative content and programmes and to have a greater impact on the edtech sector. Maged Harbi, the General Manager of EdVentures, said that they are impressed by Crafty Workshop's achievements and growth since their first investment and that they aim to support them in creating a conducive environment for innovation and development in the creative industries.