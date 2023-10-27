ITIDA Wraps Up 12Th Edition Of Its Annual Employment Fair In ICT

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) concluded the 12th edition of its annual employment fair, which was held virtually on 10 October. The fair aimed to provide various job opportunities in the field of information technology and connect qualified students and university graduates with IT sector employers.

The fair was inaugurated by ITIDA CEO Engineer Ahmed ElZaher, who highlighted the importance of raising employment awareness among Egyptian youth and facilitating their access to the IT job market in Egypt.

The fair attracted 49 participating IT companies, including 34 multinational companies and 15 local companies, offering more than 1100 job opportunities in various fields of IT, such as data-related jobs, mobile application development, testing, development, and software engineering.

According to the fair statistics released by ITIDA, data-related jobs were the most in-demand, with 200 jobs offered by the participating IT companies. Mobile application development and various programming languages jobs came second with 180 available jobs. Jobs related to testing, development, and software engineering came third with 150 available job opportunities.

The fair also catered to different levels of experience, with 73% of the job opportunities offered for junior-level employees, and 27% for senior levels. More than 4,000 job seekers in the IT sector registered at the fair and submitted 15,231 job applications.

ITIDA's Employment Fair is a comprehensive open ecosystem that offers work and professional development prospects for applicants and enables them to interact with organizations about available job opportunities in the ICT sector.