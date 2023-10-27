Corporate Wellness Market Size Is Expected To Surpass USD 138.1 Billion By 2031 At A 8.4% CAGR : Report By TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising NCD rates and corporate mental health awareness are key drivers of the global corporate wellness market's growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Transparency Market Research, the global corporate wellness market offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the industrial reports are designed to provide key industry performance trends, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. The Corporate Wellness Market is expected to grow annually by 8.4 % (CAGR 2023 - 2031).The market is the sector of the economy that is devoted to advancing and enhancing workers' health and welfare in workplace settings. It includes a broad range of wellness activities and programmes intended to meet the mental, emotional, and physical health needs of the workforce.Health risk assessments, exercise and nutrition plans, stress management classes, mental health assistance, and ergonomic workstation solutions are a few examples of corporate wellness products.Get a Sample PDF of the Report -Global Corporate Wellness Market: Growth Drivers and TrendsIt is anticipated that the big size organisations category will dominate during the forecast period. Big businesses have a unique chance to take part in comprehensive and successful wellness programmes. Due to their much larger financial resources, large companies are able to commit significant sums of money to initiatives that support employee well-being.The onsite market sector held a substantial market share in 2022. It is expected to rule the global scene in not too distant a time. The growing market for onsite delivery can be directly linked to its positive effects on employee engagement and overall health. Businesses usually offer programmes and services for wellness directly to employees.Prominent Market Players of Corporate Wellness Market:There are a few significant companies that dominate the majority of the corporate wellness market share, resulting in a fragmented worldwide marketplace.Prominent companies in the global market include Anthem, Inc., Virgin Group Ltd., CXA Group Pte. Limited, Optum, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Discovery Ltd., LifeWorks, Inc., Aduro, Inc., Workplace Options, Life Time, Inc., Cigna, Technogym, Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies, Seva At Home, Inc., and Vidalink. These players are following the latest corporate wellness market trends to avail lucrative revenue opportunities.Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing -Corporate Wellness Market: Regional Profile-North America accounted for the majority of the global market in 2022. An increase in white-collar employment and a business-friendly regulatory climate are driving the growth of the corporate wellness industry in North America.-The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the rising need for corporate wellness initiatives are driving market expansion in North America. The area's market players offer a variety of goods and services related to workplace wellness.-As part of their public health goals, the governments of several European countries are actively promoting wellness initiatives in collaboration with regulatory bodies. They are calling on companies to support wellness programmes for their workers in an effort to promote preventive healthcare practises. This is expected to stimulate market development in the region in the years to come.-Due to a rise in the prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses and an increase in the region's healthcare costs, the corporate wellness market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow quickly. Companies are more prepared to invest in wellness programmes as a pro-active measure to improve employee well-being and overall productivity.Corporate Wellness Market Research Methodologies and ApproachesThe report on the Corporate Wellness Market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.Speak to our Analyst @Global Corporate Wellness Market SegmentationServiceoHealth Risk AssessmentoFitnessoSmoking CessationoHealth ScreeningoWeight ManagementoNutritionoMental Health ManagementoOthers (Alcohol Abuse, Substance Abuse, etc.)Mode of DeliveryoOnsiteoOffsiteEnd-useroSmall Scale OrganizationsoMedium Scale OrganizationsoLarge Scale OrganizationsRegionoNorth AmericaoEuropeoAsia PacificoMiddle East & AfricaoSouth AmericaRelated Reports by Transparency Market Research :Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031Endodontic Consumables Market - Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

