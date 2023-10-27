Qatar, Georgia Sign Mou On Dual Recognition Of Seafarer Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Vice Prime Minister, and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia H E Levan Davitashvili yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding on the dual recognition of certificates of seafarers between Qatar and Georgia.

Signed in Tbilisi yesterday, the MoU comes in compliance with the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW 1978). The MoU will apply to certificates of seafarers in unlimited voyages and for near coastal voyages, granting freedom of passage to the seafarers working on board of commercial vessels. The signing ceremony was attended by Qatar's Ambassador to Georgia H E Hassan bin Ahmed Al Mutawa.