'Embrace Doha' Showcases Qatar's Rich Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's rich history and culture are being showcased to the public through a unique cultural initiative known as“Embrace Doha.”

This cultural house, founded by Amal Al Shammari, offers a glimpse of Qatar, reminiscent of a Bedouin tent, symbolising the country's warm and welcoming nature.

Al Shammari, the Director of Embrace Doha, was recently featured at Qatar Tourism's“Voices of Qatar".

The initiative is dedicated to celebrating the stories of cultural changemakers, including individuals like Al Shammari, whose tales of resilience, triumph, and transformation serve as an inspiration for travellers eager to explore Qatar and witness the profound influence of these cultural icons.

Against the backdrop of the desert, Al Shammari, a proud Bedouin Qatari, shared her deep connection with her roots, saying:“I come out here [in the desert] to reconnect with nature, have the sand beneath my feet.”

Reflecting on the nomadic Bedouin way of life, she stressed the absence of boundaries in their eyes, describing it as an open land that allows them to move freely.

She expressed her gratitude for her ancestors and her parents, who lived the Bedouin lifestyle, which ultimately inspired her to establish Embrace Doha - a cultural house dedicated to sharing Qatari culture with the world. She emphasised the cultural openness and warmth.“Being open to different nationalities and different cultures, you would never find a tent with a door, and this is how welcoming the Bedouin are.”

Al Shammari further highlighted the diverse landscapes of Qatar, explaining:“Qatar actually combined two different deserts within the same land.” In the north, the landscape features a flat rocky desert (Al Khor), while in the south (Inland Sea), magnificent dunes meet the sea, offering a unique and rarely found view in the world. Amid today's fast-paced lifestyles, Al Shammari underscored the importance of returning to the desert to learn patience, self-connection, the sound of silence, and appreciation for life's blessings.

“We're living a fast lifestyle, where whatever you do would never be enough for you. Going back to the desert is really important, to learn how to be patient, to learn how to connect with yourself, to know how silence would sound, and to appreciate what you have in life,” she concluded. Embrace Doha was established in 2014 when Al Shammari recognised the desire among her expatriate colleagues to connect with Qatari culture in a more authentic and profound manner.