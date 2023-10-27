Securitas Capital Markets Day, March 7, 2024 - Save The Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on Thursday March 7, 2024, at 14.00 CET to approximately 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.
The event will take place at Securitas' Headquarter in Stockholm and will also be web casted.
A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.
Further information:
Investors:
Carina Florén; IR Manager +46 73
719 21 01, [email protected]
