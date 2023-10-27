Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Claim Dozens Of Lives On The 21St Day Of Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza/PNN/

Dozens of civilians were killed and others injured on Friday in airstrikes carried out by the Israeli warplanes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, with the majority being children and women. These strikes also caused extensive damage to residential buildings and infrastructure on the 21st day of the Israeli aggression on the region.

The Gaza Ministry of Interior announced the martyrdom of 12 individuals and dozens of injuries as a result of the Israeli occupation's aircraft targeting a populated house in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Local sources reported the martyrdom of 15 citizens, including 6 children, four women, and two elderly individuals, in airstrikes that targeted two houses. One belonged to the Maher family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, and the other to the Al-Alami family in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Following an Israeli warplane's missile strike on the Yassin family's home in the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, a number of citizens, including women, children, and the elderly, were killed. Some remain trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli occupation artillery heavily and continuously shelled both the eastern and western areas of the Zaytoun neighborhood for hours, causing shells to fall on civilians' homes and inflict injuries.

Sources confirmed the martyrdom of four citizens and the injury of others after an Israeli warplane targeted the Abu Shaheema family's house in the Ma'an area of Khan Yunis. In addition, casualties were reported from an Israeli missile strike on the Abu Namous family's home in the western camp of Khan Yunis.

Furthermore, Israeli warplanes bombed the White Mosque in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, leading to casualties and injuries among residents living nearby, who were then transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of the city.

Israeli naval ships and boats launched dozens of shells towards the area of the fishermen's port in western Gaza City, causing extensive damage.

Gaza's hospitals have reported an ongoing count of casualties from the Israeli aggression. So far, there have been 7,028 fatalities, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly individuals. Additionally, 18,484 citizens have sustained various injuries since the start of the aggression on October 7th.