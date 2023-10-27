Swiss Prosecutors End Proceedings Against FIFA Boss Infantino

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Promotores suíços encerram processo contra o chefe da FIFA, Infantino



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Infantino was elected in 2016 to clean up world football's Zurich-based governing body FIFA after it became embroiled in corruption scandals.

However, Swiss authorities launched proceedings against Infantino himself in 2020 on suspicions of secrecy violations, abuse of office and aiding and abetting related to meetings he held with Lauber.

+ Swiss prosecutor's resignation strikes at heart of country's legal system

In ending the proceedings, prosecutors said their investigations had“invalidated” such suspicions.

Swiss-Italian Infantino, who had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, said the decision was a“full and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice”.

“Indeed and with no surprise, the investigation fully and clearly confirms that I have always acted in a lawful and correct way, always defending exclusively the interests of FIFA and football,” Infantino said.

+ Corruption at FIFA: 25 criminal cases and a prosecutor in hot water

No evidence

Swiss authorities had been investigating contacts between Infantino and Lauber, who resigned as Swiss attorney general after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with the FIFA boss and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption at the football body.

The prosecutors said that their investigation had turned up no evidence that Infantino had“instrumentalised” the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland“into unusual, inexplicable, erroneous or even criminal acts or omissions”.

FIFA said it had noted the decision to close the proceedings“with extreme satisfaction”.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .