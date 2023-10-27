EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Deutsche Familienversicherung at International Insurance Fairs

Frankfurt am Main, 27. October 2023 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("German Family Insurance"), the leading direct insurer from Frankfurt, will be represented at the Insuretech Connect (ITC) from October 31 to November 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. The ITC is one of the most prestigious international insurance fairs. The Chairman of the Board and founder of the company, Dr. Stefan Knoll, will present the expertise and success story of the publicly listed direct insurer to the international audience on a panel on the topic of "The Evolution of Insurance Distribution Channels: From Physical to Digital to Phygital". "I am delighted to be speaking in the USA again. The success story of Deutsche Familienversicherung garners greater interest and understanding in the international arena, particularly in digitally savvy USA, than in Germany," comments Dr. Stefan Knoll, Chairman of the Board and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung. DFV at ITC Vegas 2023 Alongside moderator Adam Blumencranz from Distributed Ventures, as well as Roberto Tinoco Pinto from Aon, Camila Serna from Chubb, and Woody Mo, from eBaoTech, Dr. Stefan Knoll will discuss the evolution of insurance distribution channels at ITC 2023 in Las Vegas. The panel on "The Evolution of Insurance Distribution Channels: From Physical to Digital to Phygital" will take place on November 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM local time. You can find the entire agenda of the fair here . DFV is in demand worldwide The digital capabilities and pioneering role of the direct insurer have led to increasing international interest in the company. In December 2023, Deutsche Familienversicherung, represented by its founder and Chairman of the Board, will also attend the Insurtech Insights in Hong Kong, the world's largest insurance conference in Asia, at the invitation of Insurtech Insights. On a panel moderated by Snehal Patel, Managing Director at Saena Partners, alongside Danilo Raponi, Group Head of Innovation at Generali, and Donald Lacey, Chief Investment Officer at West Fork, Dr. Stefan Knoll will discuss the topic "Identifying the Next Insurtech Unicorn" and present the digital success story of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Your Contact Lutz Kiesewetter Dirctor Investor Relations & Public Relations Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396 E-Mail:

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.





