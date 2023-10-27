Wolfgang Schröter Becomes Managing Director At Norcom

EQS-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Wolfgang Schröter becomes managing director at NorCom

27.10.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Wolfgang Schröter will be appointed managing director of NorCom Verwaltungs GmbH on November 1, 2023, which in turn is the managing partner of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA. In his new role, he complements CEO Viggo Nordbakk in the leadership role as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position he is responsible for the company's business development and the expansion of operational business. He is also responsible for the account management of major customers in the public administration sector.

He will retain his previous position as Managing Director of NorCom Systems Technology GmbH.



The business economist has been with NorCom since 1997 and is therefore very familiar with the company. Until now, as managing director in Nuremberg, he was mainly responsible for the customer Federal Employment Agency.



“Wolfgang always did a very good job as managing director in Nuremberg and built the Federal Employment Agency into not only NorCom's largest, but also its longest-standing customer. He has the best contacts in the industry and his work is also highly regarded by his colleagues,” says Viggo Nordbakk, Managing Director and CEO of NorCom.“Wolfgang stands for a reliable, integrity-based way of working that is valuable for the entire company. I look forward to working with him in the management of the entire NorCom Group in the future.”



“The digitalization of public administration is a central, current challenge. With DaSense COS – our open-source solution from DaSense for authorities – we have the chance to help shape this change.“I'm looking forward to getting even more involved here,” says Wolfgang Schröter about his plans.“The area has incredible potential and I look forward to developing it further together with the NorCom team.”









