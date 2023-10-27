Global University Fair Empowers Students And Parents

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India University fairs play a crucial role in education, offering numerous benefits to students and parents. They bring together various educational institutions from different countries, allowing students to explore diverse academic programs, campuses, and cultures. This exposure helps students make informed decisions about their higher education options.



Students with our counsellors at University Fair





Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam provided a platform for students and parents to explore higher education options, gain insights, and make informed decisions by hosting the Global University Fair on October 18. The Fair presented learners with global opportunities in the USA, UK, India, China, Australia, Europe, Canada, and Ireland. More than 55+ World-Class Universities and about 525 students and parents from various schools around Visakhapatnam participated in the fair.





The Global University Fair provided an exceptional platform for students to interact with university representatives one-on-one. This direct engagement gave them valuable insights into new-age career options, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities. Moreover, students received crucial advice on how to craft a robust university application.





Ishita, a grade 12 student who attended the fair, shared her perspective. She emphasised that the fair gave her a genuine sense of what university life might entail beyond the admission information available elsewhere. This holistic understanding helped her identify the areas she needed to focus on in her academic journey, making this event stand out from others she had attended.





Ms. Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal of Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam , said,“It is of utmost significance for us to offer our students the knowledge, resources, and guidance required to make informed decisions about their higher education in the second edition of our University Fair. This will enable them to embark on a successful and fulfilling future.”





Mr. Amit Jain, School Director of Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam , said,“Oakridge Global University is not just a wonderful opportunity for networking directly with universities but a catalyst for informed choices and pursuit for academic excellence.“





About Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam

OIS Visakhapatnam is a part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization with 81+ schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Vishakhapatnam for the 8th time and has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine among the 'Great Indian Schools of 2018' and 'Future 50 Schools Shaping Success' respectively. It has been ranked No.2 International Day-cum-Boarding School in India.





For more information, please visit .