RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


10/27/2023 4:18:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2023-10-27
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln 400
Volume sold, SEK mln 225
Number of bids 8
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 1.361 %
Lowest yield 1.324 %
Highest accepted yield 1.375 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2023-10-27
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln 475
Volume sold, SEK mln 175
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 1.339 %
Lowest yield 1.319 %
Highest accepted yield 1.354 %
% accepted at highest yield 50.00





MENAFN27102023004107003653ID1107317621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search