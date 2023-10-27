Big Barker Announces“Ghost Town Giddy Up Giveaway” Worth Over $700 For A Wild West Halloween: 10/27-11/1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Barker is hosting a special“Ghost Town Giddy Up Giveaway” October 27-November 1 promotion to dog families for the chance to win over $700 in prizes.

Big Barker, the first dog bed brand clinically proven to improve quality of life in big dogs, is hosting a spook-ta-cu-lar Wild West Halloween with a special"Ghost Town Giddy Up Giveaway" October 27-November 1 promotion. The award-winning orthopedic dog bed company is collaborating with Natural Farm and Bully Grip to offer dog families the chance to win over $700 in prizes.The winner of the Halloween giveaway will receive:.Limited Edition Big Barker (@bigbarkerusa) Cow Print Headrest Dog Bed (valued at $399).Assortment of Natural Farm (@naturalfarmpet) all-natural Dog Chews and Sticks (valued at $208).Bully Grip (@Bully_Grip) package of Handles (valued at $100)Dog owners everywhere can enter to win the giveaway here."Big Barker is always looking for fun ways to engage our fans and collaborate with like-minded companies," said Natalie Bendinelli, partnership manager at Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings."We hope dog owners will join our Howl-o-ween giveaway and enter for a chance to win."Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing U.S.-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is hand-crafted at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop and has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial.Disclosure from Big Barker: The giveaway is restricted to the contiguous United States and requires participants to be 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to enter. A single grand prize winner will be randomly chosen and announced on the Instagram Stories of the participating brands. The winner will also be emailed. The giveaway is not supported or endorsed by Instagram or Facebook. Official terms and conditions of the giveaway apply. Only respond to messages related to this giveaway if they are sent directly from the brands participating in this giveaway.###About Big Barker:Big Barker, makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, was founded by Eric Shannon in 2011. Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, U.S.-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is hand-crafted at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include KulKote temperature regulation and personalization.About Tenth Avenue Holdings:Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin.

