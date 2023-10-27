Strategic Partnership Announcement: Peoplepath And Insala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony AudinoDALLAS, SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PeoplePath and Insala, the global leaders in corporate alumni software, announced today a strategic partnership between their global operations. This move marks a significant step in both companies' commitments to expanding their presence in the employee engagement and talent management sector. As part of this partnership, PeoplePath will acquire Insala's corporate alumni client portfolio in return for an equity interest. Insala has chosen PeoplePath for its shared dedication to delivering innovative and effective solutions."We are thrilled to welcome Insala's corporate alumni clients to PeoplePath," said Tony Audino, Co-CEO at PeoplePath. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations to foster lifelong connections with their former employees, enabling them to tap into a rich talent pool for rehiring, referrals, business development, and networking opportunities." PeoplePath will now co-sell Insala's robust mentoring and coaching solutions to its clients.As part of the transition, PeoplePath will work closely with Insala to ensure a smooth migration of client data and processes. These clients can look forward to enjoying PeoplePath's robust suite of alumni engagement features, as well as advanced reporting and analytics, communication capabilities, and customized branding options."We are confident that PeoplePath's deep expertise and advanced technology will provide our corporate alumni clients with an enhanced experience and broader capabilities," said Taito Nakagawa, CEO at Insala. "Our decision to partner with and invest in PeoplePath, reflects our commitment to placing our alumni clients in capable hands that will support their ongoing success.” Also, Insala will now co-sell PeoplePath's market-leading corporate alumni solution.This partnership underscores PeoplePath's strength and dedication to innovation and its mission to transform the way organizations engage with their former employees. This move reinforces PeoplePath's position as the global leader in corporate alumni management software.ABOUT PEOPLEPATHPeoplePath helps organizations engage talent throughout the entire career lifecycle. Clients use PeoplePath's cutting-edge software platforms for alumni engagement and candidate relationship management to lower recruiting costs, build brand ambassadors, and generate new business. With locations in Europe and the United States, PeoplePath enables companies across the globe to maintain lifelong relationships with candidates, employees, and alumni. Learn more at .ABOUT INSALAInsala is a global provider of talent development and career management solutions. Through innovative SaaS technology, Insala partners with organizations to focus on employee development at every stage of the employment lifecycle by providing solutions for mentoring, coaching, career development, career transition, alumni programs, and AI-driven predictive data analytics. For more information, visit .

