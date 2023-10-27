Bydfi Initiates Token Airdrop Surpassing 2 Trillion Tokens Amid Bitcoin's Market Momentum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin's recent rally has garnered significant attention from the global investment community. Amid these developments, BYDFi , a recognized centralized exchange platform listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, has announced its latest initiative: a token airdrop event.From 2023/10/25 00:00 to 2023/11/25 00:00 (SGT), this BYDFi event aims to distribute an allocation that surpasses 2 trillion BYDFi tokens to participants. This initiative is part of BYDFi's commitment to its user community.Consistent with its motto, "BUILD YOUR DREAM FINANCE", BYDFi continues its endeavors in the cryptocurrency sector, emphasizing user engagement and rewards during this active market phase.Event Participation Details:Social Media Interaction: Interested parties can stay updated by following BYDFi's official Twitter account, which will relay all essential announcements related to the event.BYDFi Platform Tasks: The BYDFi APP Points Center has outlined a series of tasks that participants can complete as part of the event requirements.Form Submission: Participants are required to fill out the designated form on the BYDFi platform to validate their involvement in the airdrop event.For an in-depth understanding of the event, a detailed guide is available on BYDFi's official platform.In light of the current market trends dominated by Bitcoin's performance, BYDFi's airdrop event offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage with the platform and its offerings, reflecting the platform's commitment to transparent and efficient operations in the digital finance space.

