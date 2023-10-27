Hurricane Otis Leaves At Least 27 Dead In Southern Mexico

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Hurricane Otis left at least 27 people dead and four missing as it hit the coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane, an official said Thursday.

The hurricane, now weakened to a storm, left severe damage especially in the Acapulco resort area, one of the main tourist destinations in the country, said Rosa Icela Rodriguez, secretary for security and citizen protection of Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the loss of lives during his daily press conference and his administration launched an airlift to the region with the support of the military.

Meanwhile, Federal Electricity Commission personnel were at work trying to restore electricity supply and telecommunications in the region. ■

