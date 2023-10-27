U.S. Strikes Iranian Facilities In Syria: Pentagon Chief

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) U.S. forces conducted precision strikes Thursday against two facilities used by Iran in eastern Syria, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
Austin said the strikes targeted two facilities used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups and were carried out at President Joe Biden's direction.
The strikes were“self-defense” in nature, Austin said, and were meant to retaliate“a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.”
Due to attacks against U.S. forces,“one U.S. citizen contractor died from a cardiac incident while sheltering in place; 21 U.S. personnel suffered from minor injuries, but all have since returned to duty,” he said. ■
