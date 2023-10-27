Mahua Moitra Cash For Query Row: Ethics Committee Seeks Her Login And Location Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ethics committee has asked for Mahua Moitra's logins, location details from IT and Home Ministries in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against the TMC MP, NDTV has reported per the report, the Ethics Committee had written to the Union IT and Home ministries requesting information about her logins and locations. Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has been asked to appear before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on October 31 has been accused of being involved in the 'Cash for Query' scandal in Parliament last week with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approaching the Ethics Committee. He alleged that the TMC leader accepted bribes and favours in return for asking questions in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The questions reportedly targeted the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dubey also claimed that he had proof of the charges, given to him by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. He even claimed that the TMC MP's parliamentary login credentials were accessed in Dubai and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) provided this information to the probe agencies.

