OTT Releases This Week: From Koffee With Karan To Aspirants Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let's have a look BetrayalThe trailer is age-restricted. Watch it on YouTube: in O lado bom de ser traída, Babi learns of a betrayal by her long-term spouse and decides to start on a new life adventure. On her way, she meets Judge Marco, and they begin to experience a story that is laced with sexual tension: Giovanna Lancellotti, Leandro LimaGenre: Drama, Mystery, RomancePlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 25Duranga Season 2Plot: Duranga is based on the Korean drama Flower of Evil. A Mumbai crime branch officer re-opens a horrific case that rocked a little coastal village near Mumbai. The co-conspirator could be her husband of 11 years: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami and Amit SadhGenre: ThrillerPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: October 25Koffee With Karan Season 8Plot: Karan Johar's star-studded talk show, mostly featuring Bollywood celebrities, makes a comeback: Karan JoharGenre: Talk ShowPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 26Aspirants Season 2Plot: The show is about the past and present of three UPSC aspirants: Abhilash, Guri and SK: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny HindujaGenre: Coming-of-agePlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 26Sebastian Fitzek's TherapyPlot: The series follows the fate of a psychiatrist who, years after his daughter goes missing, is still grieving the loss of his daughter: Stephan Kampwirth, Helena Zengel and Andrea OsvártGenre: Psychological thrillerPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 26Sister DeathPlot: A novice with supernatural abilities arrives in a former convent that has been converted into a girls' school. The unusual incidents and unpleasant situations that plague her will lead her to untangle the secrets that surround and haunt the convent's inmates: Almudena Amor and Aria BedmarGenre: Horror, MysteryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 27Transformers 7: Rise Of The BeastsPlot: When a new threat capable of destroying the entire world appears, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with the Maximals, a formidable faction of Transformers: Anthony Ramos, Liza Koshy and Pete DavidsonGenre: Sci-fi, Animation, FantasyPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 27LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code RedPlot: After Black Widow and her father argue, he vanishes in unexplained circumstances. Desperate to recover her father, it is up to Black Widow to lead the Avengers to the Collector in order to save New York City: Laura Bailey, Steve Blum and Will FriedleGenre: Sci-fi, FantasyPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 27Pain HustlersPlot: A lady who is having a hard time raising her daughter accepts a job out of desperation after losing her job. She starts working at a struggling pharmaceutical company, but she has no idea that she has walked into a risky racketeering enterprise: Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy GarciaGenre: Crime, DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 27Castaway DivaPlot: A wannabe singer returns to society 15 years after becoming stuck on a secluded island, doing everything it takes to realise her ambition of becoming a diva: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Eun-bin and Kim Hyo-jinGenre: Rom-comPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 28

