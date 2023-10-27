Earthquake Today: 3.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed per NCS, the quake occurred at around 10:15 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km a tweet, NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-10-2023, 10:15:37 IST, Lat: 27.32 & Long: 92.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh”
