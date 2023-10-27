Vande Bharat Express: Amid Rise In Demand, Railways To Increase Operations On Mumbai-Goa Route: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vande Bharat express: The Indian Railways is set to increase the operation of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express from the earlier three days to now six days a week due to rise in demand, media reports have stated. As the festive season is around the corner, the railway department is set to release a new schedule which will be effective from 1 November. As per the new schedule, the semi-high speed CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat train would run for six days a week expect for Fridays report states that CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat has seen increased popularity wherein maximum commuters were witnessed within the age bracket of 15-30 years and 31-45 years. At present, the trains runs three days a week i.e. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday Read: Nearly 30% fall in airfares after Vande Bharat trains launch: ReportFare of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat ExpressThe fare in a AC Chair Car in Vande Bharat Express is Ra 1595 will be from CSMT to Madgaon which includes ₹157 as catering charges. The fare in the Exec. Chair Car will be ₹3115 from CSMT to Madgaon which includes 190 as catering charges. On the Madgaon to CSMT route, the fare for AC Chair Car is ₹1745 which includes 308 as catering charges while for Exec. Chair Car is ₹3295 which inlcudes ₹369 as catering charges. Speaking of departure, Madgaon to CSMT route, the train leaves Madgaon at 14:40 and will reach CSMT at 22:25 while from CSMT departs at 5:25 am and reach Madgaon at 13:10 Read: Vande Bharat sleeper coach: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new photos, rollout in 2024Stoppages of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat ExpressThe trains stops at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli,

Thivim, Madgaon, the railways is also planning to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach and Vande Bharat Metros soon, Railway Board Secretary Milind Deouskar had said earlier this month. \"We are planning Vande Bharat Sleepers and Vande Bharat Metro trains, all of this to meet the throughput, speed, and convenience related expectations,\" Deouskar had said addressing the rail conference organised by the CII.



