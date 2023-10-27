Watch: Here Is The Unseen Video Of Sridevi's Cremation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ashes of Bollywood Superstar Sridevi were brought to Chennai on Friday, February 2 by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.



The ashes produced by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to the holy island town of Rameswaram on Saturday and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the Padma Shree actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi district and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 with state honours in Mumbai. Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

Now, a video from the Vile Parle crematorium is going viral, where we can see priest performing the last rituals on Sridevi's body. Police officers are then removing the Indian flag before setting her body on the pyre.



In the video, we can see Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Karan Johar and others during the cremation.





