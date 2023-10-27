Watch: Toronto Girls Go Crazy Over Madhavan’S Alaipayuthey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Well the girls in the lobby of a Toranto Hotel just went crazy over the same event. They not only got to click pictures with Madhavan, but he even recited the 'train dialogue' from Alaipayuthey.

Check out the insanity:





But perhaps much to Maddy's surprise, he was in turn shocked when girls started yelling their hearts out at him. Here is how he took it:





Alaipayuthey is directed by Mani Ratnam, starred Madhavan and Shalini, and was released in 2000. The music and songs are composed by AR Rahman. Songs like Snegithane, Mangalyam Thanthu, Kadal Sadagudu are still the favourite of many.





The movie was remade in Hindi as Sathiya with Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. As a

testament to the strong story, even the Hindi movie and its songs were a super hit.





Madhavan was recently seen in the movie Irudhi Suttru and its Hindi version Sala Khadoos