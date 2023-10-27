Ever Thought Of Caring A Butterfly’S Broken Wing? Watch The Video To Know How Woman Succeeds In It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video of a

woman named Dahlia caring a butterfly's broken wing a feather goes viral and netizens are stunned after watching it.

In the video, Dahlia can be seen showing a butterfly's broken wings and later nurses the injured butterfly.

Dahlia goes to a crafts store, and she manages to find a feather that is about the size of the butterfly's wing.

She then matches the feather to the wing and glues the feather in place of the butterfly's wing.

Dahlia names the butterfly as Nemo-Bucky, the Bionic Butterfly, and she also shows how the butterfly initially struggles to fly.

But, gradually, the butterfly gets stronger and manages to fly away with the cared wing. Take a look at the amazing story.

The amazing video was shared on a Youtube page named Dodo Fun and has gathered 11,560 views.

However, netizens were stunned to see the video and praised the woman for her kind gesture of giving a new life to the butterfly.

