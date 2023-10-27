Throwback Video: Here Is How Manju Warrier And Dileep Ignored Each Other

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few year ago Late Malayalam actor Ratheesh's second daughter Padma Ratheesh tied the knot with Kochi-based Sanjeev Menon in a
star-studded wedding.
Many Mollywood celebs were seen at the wedding ceremony. Ex-couple Dileep and Manju Warrier were also seen in the wedding. However, they both completely avoid each other. Even when they crossed paths they just ignored making eye-contact.
Manju was looking gorgeous in a yellow salwar kameez and on the other hand, Dileep was seen wearing a blue shirt.
