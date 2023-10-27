Trailer Out: Jayasurya Is Just An Engineering Dropout In Fukrey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fukrey, the latest flick from the hitmaker Siddique promises to be an out and out fun ride. The official YouTube video reveals the character of the lead character, an engineering dropout Ali Fukri.



This is the fist time Mollywood actor Jayasurya is associating with Siddique. In the trailer he is seen in the getup of

an Islam and a Hindu.



Jayasurya appears in a freaky look, that suits his character in the film.



The film talks about the changes in his life after he meets three women. Prayaga Martin, Anu Sithara and Krishna Prabha plays the lead opposite Jayasurya.



The film also has Lal, the long-time friend of director Siddique, and actors KPAC Lalitha and Siddique in pivotal roles.



This is the first production of S Talkies, the production company of director Siddique.



Fukrey is expected to hit theatres by Christmas.





