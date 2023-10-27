Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Copying Prabhas' Saaho Stunts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer of the movie was released on May 15 and within two days it reached more than 13 lakh people. However, the trailer got mixed reviews from the audiences.



A few netizens said that some stunts from Race 3 are copied from Prabhas' Saaho. A few weeks ago, teaser of Saaho starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame was released by the filmmakers.

In one of the scenes, two men wearing a gliding suit jump from the edge of a skyscraper and fly in style is seen in the Saho teaser. There are

guesses that man in the suit is the hero of the movie -Prabhas.

And now, In Race 3, Salman is also seen wearing a similar gliding suit and jumping from a building in a similar fashion. Watch the videos to see the glaring similarity.













Prabhas's Saaho will be releasing in 2019 and Salman"s Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15.





