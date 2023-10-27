Xxx Trailer: Vin Slays It, Deepika Padukone Disappoints

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After teasing us with sneak peeks and teasers, the much awaited trailer of Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' is finally here. "If you wanted me back, you could have just asked me."





The trailer promises to be everything you've not seen before. Vin makes a high powered skateboard launch through the jungle flaunting his million dollar smile.







Samuel L. Jackson has killed it with his fast paced action sequences. Even Ruby Rose of the Orange Is The New Black fame is seen handling weapons like toys. But the trailer did leave us with one blazing question - where the hell is Deepika Padukone?





In the absence of any dialogues, Deepika Padukone's nano second presence in the trailer is nothing more than a 'blink-and-miss' cameo. Though the actress is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body and swift action moves, sans any dialogue Deepika has failed to leave a mark.





With the racy sneak peek and kadak dialogues like "whatever it is you're here for, you're gonna come up short”, Deepika had raised our expectations for an ever meatier trailer. So it definitely was disappointing to see her not doing any of that in the trailer.





Did you like? Let us know.