Aishwarya Rai Talks About Her Journey In Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's filmography boasts of over 30 Hindi films, several international projects and some unequivocal gems of Tamil cinema and the actress said she would love to expand it by working in Marathi films.

The actress made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar

and her Bollywood debut happened the same year in romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

She said as long as the project is "exciting" language is not a barrier.

"I started my career with a Tamil film. I am an actor and it doesn't matter in which language the film is made or with whom or by whom. I have carved my own journey," Aishwarya told reporters here last night at the music launch of fashion designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis's Hrudayantar.

"I would love to work in a Marathi language film as in any other language as long as the script excites me. I may not speak Marathi fluently but I understand it."

Recalling her association with Vikram during her modeling days, Aishwarya said the ace fashion designer had once come to her house and, "he had told me regardless of whether we follow the customary ritual of Raksha Bandhan every year or not, I will be there for you always.

"He wanted to make the film ten years ago and he had narrated it to me and Shiamak Davar (Choreographer) but I think there is a time for everything and I am glad that it's happening now and that his first film is in his mother tongue."



Vikram seemed emotional at the music launch of his directorial debut.

"I cannot thank my Hindi film industry enough for all the support and love right for the mahaurat of my film. After my work of 25 years in the fashion industry, I owe them (a lot) and o lifetime is not enough for it," Vikram said.

Presented by T series and produced by Young Berry Entertainment, Imtiaz Khatri and Vikram Phadnis Productions in association with Toabh Entertainment, the drama features popular Marathi actors Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve and Sonali Khare.

