Asian Para Games 2023: Raman Sharma Clinches Gold In Men's 1500M T38 Event; Creates Record Galore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian para athlete Raman Sharma created new Asian and Games record to clinch a gold medal in the men's 1500m T38 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Raman Sharma bagged won the finals having completed the race in 4:20.80 minutes. With this feat, India's gold medal tally at the sporting spectacle stands at 20 now. Earlier today,

archer Sheetal Devi bagged a gold medal in the women's individual compound open event

after beating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah by 144-142 in the finals.

On Thursday, Indian para-athletes created history as the nation registered its highest ever medal tally at the Asian Para Games, topping their 2018 edition's total of 72 medals.

In the 2023 edition, India has bagged over 80 medals so far and is going strong in the showpiece event in Hangzhou, China.

"A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.