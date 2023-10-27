Video! Millions Watch 'Kerala Honeymoon Live' On Facebook

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

On Friday evening, Udaya Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Kovalam hosted a special betrothal ceremony. Tourists from Ohio in the US, Paul and Alison Woytowich

got engaged underwater. And it was watched by over 25 lakh viewers across the globe!





It was the first Facebook Live streaming as part of a Kerala Tourism initiative to promote the state as a honeymoon destination.









Paul, an engineer, and Woytowich dived deep into the pool of the hotel wearing scuba costumes and exchanged rings. A candlelight dinner followed the underwater betrothal. The full ceremony was streamed live on the official pages of Kerala Tourism, the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI), tour operators, hoteliers and holidayers across the state.







Watch the video of betrothal:









The next event, as part of promoting Kerala as a honeymoon destination, is planned at Munnar, a scenic hill station.













