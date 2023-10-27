Asian Para Games 2023: Shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan Bags India's 22Nd Gold With Win In Women's SU5 Category

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian para-shuttler

Thulasimathi

Murugesan clinched the country's 22nd gold medal in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. In a riveting final match of the women's SU5 category,

she faced tough competition from home favorite Yang Qiuxia of China but emerged victorious with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19. Thulasimathi's performance showcased her resilience and talent on the grand stage of the Asian Para Games, earning her well-deserved recognition and accolades.

Earlier today,

para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched India's 21st gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023 after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar

22-20, 18-21, 21-19 at the Men's SL3 category.

Para athlete Raman Sharma too set a new Asian and Games record as he secured a gold medal in the men's 1500m T38 event with a remarkable finishing time of 4:20.80 minutes.

Meanwhile, archer Sheetal Devi continued her winning streak, earning her third gold medal in the sporting event by defeating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah with a score of 144-142 in the women's individual compound open event.

On Thursday, Indian para-athletes achieved a historic milestone by surpassing their previous record at the Asian Para Games, securing more than 80 medals in the 2023 edition. This remarkable feat exceeded the nation's 2018 medal tally of 72, signifying India's strong performance in the prestigious event held in Hangzhou, China.

"A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.