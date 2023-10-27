Here's How A 4-Year-Old Saved His Mother's Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 4-year-old Roman is hitting headlines for saving his mother. He called up emergency services '999' when his mother collapsed at their home in Croydon, London, as per reports.

The incident took place earlier this month

on 7 March.





He unlocked the device using his mother's thumb print and then called the emergency number using Siri. Siri is Apple's voice-enabled digital assistant. When the operator asked him about his mother, he said 'she id dead'. He further said, "mummy's eyes are closed and she's not breathing'.





Roughly thirteen minutes later, officers reached their house and found the 4-year-old, his twin brother and a younger child lying beside their mother's unconscious body. The lady could be saved and police released the video to set an

example of how children must be thought what to do during emergencies. While technology is often accused of causing more harm than good when used at a tender age, this example shows how children can be taught to use it just when needed.







Watch the video released by below

