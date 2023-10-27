Watch: Rare Footages Of Jayalalithaa From The 1980S

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jayalalithaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular political leaders in India. What makes her even more iconic is the unconditional support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu. February 24 is her birthday and she would have turned 69 on this day.







Jayalalithaa's political journey was full of ups and downs and endless hurdles that made her more determined and helped her to become an impressive political figure. In the 1980s, Jayalalithaa became AIADMK propaganda secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP. Her speeches impressed many national leaders.



