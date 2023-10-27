Watch When Jayalalithaa Sang Her Favourite Shammi Kapoor Song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jayalalithaa's enigmatic personality was known to all. She used to carry this aura which no one has matched till date. Before joining politics, Jayalalithaa ruled the Tamil movie industry as an actress for almost 20 years. She has always spoken about her love for MGR and also about her secret crushes on cricketer Nari Contractor and Shammi Kapoor.





During her time, she was the highest paid Indian actress for 16 long years from 1964-1980. She was also into playback singing and has sung several songs in her films as well. She has acted in about 125 films and also done 8 double role characters.





In this candid interview with Simi Garewal in 1999, Jayalalithaa had revealed her favourite Hindi songs and even sang her favourite Shammi Kapoor song as well.







