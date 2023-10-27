Videos: Dileep And Kavya Enjoying At The Grand Canyon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi had an awesome family time during the US tour, and a few of the pictures and video went viral.



This is perhaps the first video in which we get to see Nadirshah's wife and daughters. The director, who is also a very close friend of Dileep, can be seen introducing everyone, including his wife Shahina and their daughters Khadija and Ayesha, among others.

Post-arrest, most videos of Dileep and his family were deleted from the Internet, but somehow we have got hands on one of the videos which feature Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan Bolgatty. Namitha Pramod, Rimi Tomy, Nadirshah, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan along with Dileep, Kavya, Meenakshi, Nadirshah and his family.

The trio visited the US and Canada for the Dileep Show 2017 in April and May.

