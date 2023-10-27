Relive Cristiano Ronaldo's 42Nd Hat-Trick For Real Madrid (Video)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another hat-trick for Real Madrid. It has become a customary tradition for the Portuguese superstar to score big when it matters the most. Atletico Madrid's defence could not stop the goal-scoring machine on Tuesday and that brought about their downfall in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.



Ronaldo scored his 42nd hat-trick for Real Madrid and it could not get any better than this, as he has almost cleared their path to Cardiff, where the final will be hosted. This was also his second hat-trick in a row.



The previous hat-trick was scored against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarter-final. In case you missed out on the brilliant hat-trick, take a look at it again: