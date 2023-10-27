IPL 2022: Can't Emulate Kohli Or Dhoni, Says New RCB Captain Faf Du Plessis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was recently named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new skipper ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition. With this, Du Plessis has become the 7th cricketer to lead the Bengaluru-based franchise and joined the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kevin Pietersen, Daniel Vettori, Shane Watson, and Virat Kohli in the elite list.

Du Plessis, who has previously represented Chennai Super Kings and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the showpiece tournament, has played under the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's captaincy for ten years in his IPL career. The 37-year-old, who has captained South Africa for over 80 matches across all three formats, now embarks on a new journey as skipper of RCB.

In an interview with RCB's official channel, captain Faf du Plessis shared a story about his preconceived notions about captaincy and how MS Dhoni changed his outlook completely. The Pretoria-born also added that after a few games, he realized that everyone has a different leadership style, and he can neither emulate Dhoni nor former RCB skipper Virat Kohli."The crazy thing is, when I started over in Chennai, I had this idea of what captaincy looks like. And MS was the complete opposite of what I thought it would have looked like! Because my culture was South African, right? So I came to this environment, and I was like, 'this guy was completely different than I thought what it should be!'" du Plessis said.

"What it taught me was that there were different styles, but it is important that you need to be (have) your own style. Because that's the thing that always comes through when the pressure is on. So, I can't try to be Virat Kohli because I'm not Virat Kohli. I can't try to be MS Dhoni. But there are things I've learned that helped me grow my leadership style and mature. So, I'm grateful for that journey," the former Proteas skipper added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli welcomed the appointment of Faf du Plessis as his successor and said, "As you know that we are going to start our soon pretty soon, something I am very excited for; as I said, renewed energy -- really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that Faf is going to be the captain of RCB, and I couldn't be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend, someone I have known well over the years."

"We have been in touch for many years now, and he is one of the few guys that I have gotten to know a little bit more apart from cricket, and we get along very well. So, absolutely excited for him to lead RCB, to lead this amazing franchise and to play under him," added the former India captain.

"The partnership with Faf is going to be an exciting one for the RCB fans, along with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) as well and the core group that we retained and also the squad that we put together this year, which I think is pretty amazing," he added.

"The team looks balanced, pretty strong, and I can't wait to get started and to catch up with Faf and the rest of the boys as well and really, really looking forward to this season. I am very, very excited and, as I said, renewed energy, and it's going to be an amazing season to be a part of," Kohli said.