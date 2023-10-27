'Victim Of Grave Conspiracy': ED Arrests West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick In Ration Distribution Scam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriya Mallick found himself in the midst of controversy as he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Thursday. This arrest is in connection with an alleged case of corruption related to ration distribution. Before taking on his current role as the forest affairs minister, Mallick held the position of the Minister for Food and Supplies in the West Bengal government.

The ED, in an official statement, confirmed his arrest and said, "West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution." The events leading up to his arrest unfolded as the ED conducted searches at his residence in Salt Lake, located on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: EC notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma over 'Akbar' remark

As he was escorted out of his house by the authorities, Jyotipriya Mallick vehemently proclaimed himself a "victim of a grave conspiracy." This arrest came just hours after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee, issued a stern warning, threatening to file a police case against the BJP and the ED should any harm befall Mallick during the searches.

She had expressed concerns about Mallick's health and alleged that the raids were carried out without substantial evidence of wrongdoing. "If they conduct raids at the residences of all the leaders, then what is left of the government?" Banerjee questioned.

This incident is not the first time TMC leaders have been entangled in legal troubles. In 2022, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam after a significant amount of cash was discovered at Arpita's residence.

Want to own a piece of history? Over 900 mementoes of PM Modi up for e-auction at NGMA; check details

Mamata Banerjee's close aide and TMC's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, also faced arrest in 2022 in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Furthermore, the CM's nephew and TMC's General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, was repeatedly summoned and questioned by the ED in various corruption cases, adding to the political turbulence in the state.