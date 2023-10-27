Watch: Singer Yesudas Deletes Selfie Shot By Fan Without His Permission

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This incident happened when the singer was trying to walk through a swarm of media persons who approached him for his interview and click his pictures. A young fan, however, managed to click a selfie.



The act of the youth didn't go down well with the legendary vocalist and he immediately pushed away the fan's hand. Soon, he asked the person who took the selfie to delete his picture. Visibly furious, he then went on to take the phone from the youngster's hand and deleted the picture himself.



Lohit Chandran, founder and writer, Humans of Kochi, expressed his views on the above event, "Actually when I saw Yesudas deleting the selfie which was taken without his permission, I didn't feel what he did was wrong. It is a matter of decency and etiquette to ask permission while taking a selfie with someone - not just with celebrities, but with anyone whom you wish to take it with. There is something called "personal space" which we Indians give grass value." (SIC)









On the other hand, netizens didn't like the way he treats his fan and also that he refused to join the artistes in boycotting the National Film Awards function which added fuel to the fire.

