Shah Rukh Khan Goes Candid On How He Got Offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Role By Aditya Chopra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of the Bollywood industry. He has given stellar and finesse-filled career-redefining cinematic performances in films like Veer Zaaraa, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dear Zindagi, Pathaan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Chak De India, Swades, Don, and so on.

But it is undoubtedly true that ever since the evergreen and iconic romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' released on 20th October 1995, Shah Rukh Khan officially was crowned the King of romance globally.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran gave the global audiences and fans an adventurous yet charmingly real love story that resonated with people across the globe. Shah Rukh and Kajol became a hot pairing in Bollywood whose on-screen camaraderie and off-screen friendship made them the fan-favourite iconic Bollywood film couple. This timeless Aditya Chopra-directed film got Bollywood on the global road map as an industry. Shah Rukh Khan became a globally acclaimed and prominent Bollywood superstar and icon because of DDLJ.

In a recent new viral Youtube video for Netflix India, Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up on how he got offered the role in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' by Aditya Chopra. He started off and said, "Adi came with his assistant director Karan Johar, and narrated Dilwale Dulhania to me, And I was shocked. I did not know what to say."

Adding on to this, Aditya Chopra said, "While we were working together, we had discussed a lot of films and ideas. And I had told him this action idea. He had loved it. He thought that I am coming to him with that."

Adding more details, SRK said, "When we talked, we only talked action films. We talked like this. This action film with blood coming out, fighting and everything. And then he narrated me this sweet namby-pamby film to me. It was about this guy who loves but does not even run away with the girl. He says, No. If your parents do not agree to our love. Then let us sit at home and request them. I love you to death, But I can not go against. I realized, what is this? What is this film they are telling me? I could not comprehend what happened to them in the last six months. So I just kept looking at them. I said very nice, very sweet, very good. I said it just was not the film that I wanted to hear. And he said, No, trust me."

Shah Rukh giving insight into what Adi said, adds, "Your eyes have something. Something that cannot get wasted on the action."

Shah Rukh gave a glimpse into not being good with romance as a genre, then said, "I am personally so shy. I am not very good with romance. I do not believe in that kind of romance very often. I never thought that I could sing a song romantically. So I have no understanding of why I am a romantic hero."

