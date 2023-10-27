Priyamani Files Complaint Against Filmmakers Of Angulika. Here Is The Detail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Just after Telugu movie Angulika teaser was launched, South actress Priyamani filed a complaint with Movie Artistes Association, alleging the misuse of her images by the makers.



The actress reportedly claims that she had signed to play the lead role in Angulika five years ago, however, walked out of the movie for an unknown reason after shooting for some portion. Later, the makers, roped in another actress and completed its shooting.

Now she complained that during the weekend when the teaser was released on YouTube, it has credited Priyamani as the female lead.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Priyamani said, "I didn't do the movie, the makers are using my images for the film's promotion, for which they have to pay me compensation.."

Priyamani's manager G Harinath, saying she handed over her complaint to MAA and requested it to take necessary action against the makers of Angulika.



The movie Angulika is said to be a women-centric film, which marks the debut of Prem Aryan as a director. The movie is based on Sun God and what happens when an evil spirit torments a couple.



The movie is produced by Koti Tumula and Ch Ram Babu under the banner Sri Shanku Chakra Films.

