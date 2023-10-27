Flashback Video: Dileep, Kavya, Nadirshah And Bhavana's Happy Moments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This old video was captured in the US where the actors are seen enjoying barbeque party with their friends, associates and perhaps team members of some movie shot in the States.





In the video, you can see Kavya is the head chef, who is preparing fish fry for her guests and Dileep is enjoying the company for his friends. Kavya also talks about cooking black pearl and that it is not available in the US.







Here you can also see Mollywood actress Bhavana talking to Salim Kumar aka Kutoos about Unniappam that she made for the party. Later, Rimi Tomy also joins the conversation, and Salim is seen praising the Unniappam and complimenting Bhavana with a hug.





