Jimikki Kammal Fame Sheril Makes Silver Screen Debut In Suriya Film [Video]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) YouTube sensations Sheril G Kadavan and Anna George have finally made their silver screen debut, much to the delight of their thousands of supporters.

The two youngsters have appeared in the teaser for the 'Sodakku' song from Suriya upcoming film Thaana Serndha Kootam, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The makers had released the teaser on the occasion of the song's composer Anirudh Ravichander birthday on Monday.

Sheril and Anna can be seen dancing at the beginning of the teaser before it moves on to Suriya and visuals from the film's sets. The video, which already has more than 17 lakh views, is trending on YouTube.

Sheril and Anna, faculty members at the Indian School of Commerce in Kochi, shot to fame after their 'Jimikki Kammal' dance video went viral on YouTube and even found some international recognition.

There were also reports that Sheril was offered a major role in an upcoming Vijay film but she rejected it.