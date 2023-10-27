From Suresh Raina To AB De Villiers And Bertt Lee: 6 Cricketers Who Are Also Into Singing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When it comes to the cricketers, they are mostly famous for their gameplay, while some even become famous for their lifestyle and personal life. Meanwhile, it is their interests outside cricket that also attracts the fans.

While it might not have been a tradition, but of late, some cricketers are trying other career interests outside cricket, including the world of music. In the same light, we take a look at those cricketers, who have pursued singing as their career option, besides cricket.

Harbhajan Singh: The veteran Indian off-spinner is one of the most successful spinners for Team India, across formats. While he is at the end of his career, he must be contemplating other career options. Notably, he has tried his luck in singing already, as he released his song Meri Maa in 2013, which was a nice hit.

Brett Lee: The former Australian pacer used to be one of the most lethal and feared bowlers in world cricket. However, having been retired from the sport, he is currently pursuing commentary as his new career in cricket. Nonetheless, it is not the only career he is seeking. Lee always had a fair knack for music and singing, as he, along with his brother, had a band 'Six&Out', besides launching another band 'White Shoe Theory'. Furthermore, it was his 2006 song 'You're the one for me', with legendary Indian singer Asha Bhonsle that was super hit and proved that he could earn a healthy living through singing.

Sunil Gavaskar: For the Indian cricket fans, most of you might be aware of the fact that he did act in a Marathi movie once. However, he also tried his luck in singing, as he released a song, named He jeevan mhanje cricket, which again happened to be in Marathi. Although the song was not a hit, his singing skills were decent.

AB de Villiers: For beginners, he is not just an exceptional cricketer, but also a talented golf and hockey player. However, what fans hardly know is that he is a multi-talented singer and a rockstar. It was in 2010 when he released his maiden song, along with Ampie Du Preez. He was also once seen singing Bollywood track Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge in a beautiful fashion.

Dwayne Bravo: Not a surprise name on the list, as Dwayne Bravo is hugely famous for his music career. It was in 2016 when he rose to fame for his music video Champions, as the song inspired the team to win the ICC World T20 the same year. He later also released a Tamil music video. Shocked? Well, listen to it for yourself.

Suresh Raina: The former Indian batsman is known for his sublime batting and is also a renowned finisher of the game. However, now that he is retired, he can pursue music as his full-time career option. He also once sang a song, called Tu Mili Sab Mila for the movie Meeruthiya Gangsters.