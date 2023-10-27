This Is What Gulshan Grover Had To Say About His Intimate Scene With Katrina Kaif

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, who is known as the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood, has opened up on his infamous intimate scene from the movie Boom with now top actress Katrina Kaif.

The movie was released in 2003, marking Katrina Kaif's and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, who also had his share of intimate scenes with model Padma Lakshmi.

Since the movie flopped at the box office, not many were aware of the scene. However, it became very popular on YouTube and various social media platforms after Katrina became a star. According to a few reports, Katrina had also tried to remove those embarrassing scenes from various websites but failed to do so.

In a TV show, Gulshan Grover was asked to say something about his bold scene, he said, "I found it tough to romance Katrina, who was a debutante then. As we wanted to get the scene right, I did a lot of rehearsals with Katrina, and we finally pulled it off. The scene came out well, and it got around 40 million hits online.'







While talking about the scene, Gulshan seems to be happy with the success of the infamous video with the Fitoor actress, and Katrina clearly isn't. Kaif has been trying to erase the memories of the movie Boom in the, but pictures and the video continue to surface occasionally.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and in Tiger Zinda Hai with her another allegedly ex-beau Salman Khan. She has also signed Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, Katrina has also been cast in Aanand L Rai's film which will have Shah Rukh Khan playing a dwarf.

