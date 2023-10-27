SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't Hesitate To Condemn Countries That Support Terrorism,' Says PM Modi | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 4) virtually hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023. The summit witnessed the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi said, "Terrorism has become a threat to regional as well as global peace. There is a need for decisive action to deal with it. We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation."

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism," PM Modi said.

"We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO," PM Modi said.

"We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth," the Prime Minister said.

"SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions. I am delighted that Iran is joining the SCO family as a new member," PM Modi further said.

The theme of the SCO summit is 'SECURE' -- S: Security; E: Economic development; C: Connectivity; U: Unity; R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; E: Environmental protection.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), established in 2001 by China and Russia, along with the participation of former Soviet central Asian states, and later joined by India and Pakistan, is an eight-member political and security group. Its primary objective is to counter Western influence in Eurasia.